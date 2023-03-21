STANLEY — Stanley crews responded to a roof collapse on Sunday.
Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit said that at 12:31 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to the former Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 720 W. Main St. in Stanley, for a roof collapse.
Pettit said that when firefighters arrived, a large portion of the tin roof had blown off the church and was lying on West Main Street and in the intersection of Park Road.
The church was built in the late 1880s, was not occupied and was only used occasionally, Pettit said. Potomac Conference Corp. owns the church, he said.
A Page County building inspector was called to the scene, and after checking the structure, ruled it to be safe, Pettit said. A contractor secured the remaining portion of the roof and covered what had blown off.
Pettit said that while winds were not real strong, a nearby resident reported they felt a strong burst at the time the roof was blown off.
There were no injuries.
Crews were on scene for about an hour.
