The widening of north and southbound Route 42 over the 1.2 miles between Eberly and Garbers Church roads is slated for late spring, according to Lisa Perry, the project manager and director of environmental services for Rockingham County.
“The reasoning behind [the project] was because there’s a lot of horse and buggy traffic in that area and Route 42 is a small road with a fairly high speed limit,” Perry said. “For safety reasons, it makes a lot of sense.”
The total cost of the widening is projected at $744,000, according to Justin Moyers, the deputy finance director for Rockingham County.
Back in 2016, the county put forward $100,000 and received $400,000 from the Transportation Alternatives Program for the project, according to Moyers.
The remaining $244,000 will be paid for using revenue sharing with the Virginia Department of Transportation and will be split evenly, with Rockingham County to pay $122,000.
This puts the total amount the county will pay into the project at $222,000. Moyers said the county has already budgeted for the project.
A member of the Old Order community, who declined to have their name published, said he did not feel “unsafe” while traveling on Route 42 in a buggy, but thought the lanes would be very helpful to motorists and to those who travel by horse-drawn buggy.
The person said they notice traffic crunches can occur on Route 42 when a buggy is traveling in the right-hand lane and a motorist pulls up behind the buggy, obscuring the view of the next car behind the first motorist.
“But if we are totally out of the way, that gives the motorists both lanes to do their thing,” he said.
In Virginia, the most recent fatal accident involving a buggy and motor vehicle in happened on Dec. 20, when a family of six in a buggy were struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in Buckingham County. The mother died of her injuries and the four children were hospitalized, according to the Virginia State Police.
Kyle Lawrence, the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition said the project was “long-awaited.”
He said the impact of the bike and buggy lane would have a two-fold impact on the cycling community.
Firstly, it would help accommodate the growing number of residents who cycle to work in Harrisonburg.
“Also Route 42 serves as a really important escape hatch to get from the urban areas of Harrisonburg to the beautiful rural roads of Rockingham County for recreational riding,” he said. “You’ll see an easier way for locals and visitors to access those very popular, quiet, rural roads people really like to bike on.”
Weather permitting, the widening should be completed by the end of May, according to Perry.
During construction, there will be occasional short term outer lane closures.
"I think it's a good project because I think it will bring a measure of safety to that corridor that isn't currently there," Perry said.
