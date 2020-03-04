As his first session comes to a close, Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, filed legislation to honor his predecessor, Steve Landes.
Landes, who was elected to be the Augusta County clerk of circuit court in November, served in the House of Delegates for 24 years and represented the Valley’s 25th District.
Before Runion was elected in November to succeed the longtime delegate, Landes was helping Runion learn about the General Assembly legislative process, letting him attend meetings and passing down information Landes had gathered over his years in the Capitol.
With a deadline to file resolutions being Feb. 27, Runion filed legislation commending Marshall Pattie, Wendell Coleman, Judith Wyatt and Landes.
Pattie and Coleman were honored for their work on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, while Wyatt was commended for her work as a legislative director for the House of Delegates for 18 years.
Landes’ long history of public service made for a lengthy resolution.
The Buffalo Gap High School graduate started his political career working as a legislative aide to former Del. A.R. Giesen, R-Verona, from 1988-92 and served as a district director for former U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Roanoke, from 1993-95.
Landes was elected to the House of Delegates in 1995 and retired in 2019.
“During his time as a state lawmaker, Steve Landes introduced and supported numerous important pieces of legislation to benefit all Virginians, especially related to government accountability and support for the Commonwealth’s agricultural industry,” the resolution says.
The former delegate helped to create the secretary of agriculture and forestry as a Cabinet-level position and established the Center for Rural Virginia and the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund.
While in the House, Landes served as the chair of the House Committee on Education and vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee. He was also the vice chair of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission and was the first nonlawyer to chair the Virginia Code Commission.
“Steve Landes’ legacy of leadership in the House of Delegates left the Shenandoah Valley community stronger, and he will continue to serve his fellow residents as clerk of the Augusta Circuit Court,” the resolution says.
