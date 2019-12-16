Before Chris Runion was elected to the House of Delegates, he was preparing for what would be his newest role in public service.
The delegate-elect from Bridgewater spent nearly every week with former Del. Steve Landes, learning the ins and outs of working at the General Assembly.
“He and I had been meeting since the nomination,” Landes said.
Runion wanted to learn the process of being a delegate months before ultimately winning the election for the 25th House District. Over the summer, he attended several meetings in Richmond with Landes, sitting in on appropriations meetings and joint legislative audit and review commission.
“Up until I was sworn in as Clerk of Court, we met once a week,” Landes said.
The meetings were something Landes was more than happy to do, saying he would have done it for anyone who was elected to take his seat in the House.
Whether it be handing down information he kept in his office over the years or sharing his office manual filled with tips on how to respond to constituent letters and contacts for agencies, Landes wanted to make sure Runion was prepared come January.
“I think any new member wants to be prepared,” Landes said. “I felt it was incumbent upon me to prepare him as much as possible, and I feel very confident he will be ready to go.”
Since being elected, Runion has continued practices he started during the campaign that allowed him to be involved with the community. Whether it be through attending local Ruritan clubs or the recent public hearing on a Second Amendment sanctuary, Runion has immersed himself in the community that elected him.
“Listening is key,” he said.
Some of the things Runion has heard from his constituents have helped him plan what type of bills he will be sponsoring during the 2020 General Assembly session.
Runion said he is currently working on three bills that are in the drafting stages as of Monday. They involve charter amendments to the town of Elkton, contractual language in the public-contracting arena and a bipartisan bill that The Arc of Virginia asked to be carried.
“These are bills that would benefit the community,” Runion said. “I am expecting to work across the aisle.”
While Runion is planning to put forward close to five bills this upcoming session, he said there are a number of bills he is looking at to co-sign.
Legislation his constituents can expect Runion to be in support of include bills related to business, agriculture, mental health and anything that would benefit the community of the 25th House of Delegates District.
He said he would not be in support of any legislation that is overreaching and infringes on Constitutional rights. In particular, Runion said he would not support legislation that would decriminalize or legalize the use of marijuana.
Del. Lee Carter, D-Prince William, and Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Arlington, are both carrying legislation dealing with the legalization or decriminalization of simple possession marijuana.
Runion’s first legislative session will be spent in the minority with all major leadership positions in government in Democratic control, but Runion said he thinks it will be a great opportunity.
“It all goes back to civility,” Runion said. “I absolutely will work together and most legislation is bipartisan.”
And with a large majority of leadership positions in the General Assembly going to legislators representing Northern Virginia and other areas, Runion said the Valley would not be in jeopardy.
“I am optimistic … we have such a good story to tell,” Runion said. “We are all here for the same goal.”
While in and out of session, Runion said he would continue to listen to the community he represents and build on relationships to ensure the Valley is being represented.
Even though Runion has been preparing for his new role for several months, he still finds that the most difficult thing he will face when session starts is the “learning curve.”
“I love to learn new things,” he said.
Runion has brought on Patrick Stott to be his legislative aide, saying “Patrick is very knowledgeable.”
On top of being a Delegate, Runion will also serve on various committees to oversee the early stages of legislation. Committee assignments were not made as of Sunday, but Runion hopes to be assigned to agriculture, Chesapeake and natural resources; counties, cities and towns; and anything business related.
“We have work to do,” he said.
