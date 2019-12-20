The first bill by Delegate-elect Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, has made it through the Virginia Legislative Information System.
The Arc of Virginia promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and development disabilities while actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetime, according to its website.
To advocate for those with developmental disabilities, the Arc of Virginia adopted a core public policy platform on July 31 outlining key issues and policies the organization wants legislators to invest in.
One key point lies within education and the development of an individualized education program, or IEP, that is designed for children to meet their specific needs, according to the Arc of Virginia.
“I was really pleased the Arc of Virginia asked us to carry this,” Runion said. “This is important.”
While campaigning, Runion said he learned about the challenges people in the developmental disabilities community face.
“It is an area I would like to continue to focus on,” he said.
Runion will sponsor HB 134, which would require the Department of Education to establish guidelines for IEP teams to use when developing IEPs for children with disabilities to ensure that IEP teams consider the need for age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate instruction related to sexual health, self-restraint, self-protection, respect for personal privacy and personal boundaries of others.
Runion said the bill will be bipartisan, but he is unaware of which Democrat will carry the legislation.
“[The bill] is legislation protecting those with developmental disabilities from sexual abuse and it is education based and works with the families,” Runion said. “It works with local education community and their IEPs so that it is all coordinated in.”
Runion said the legislation focuses on two areas — making sure people can recognize when sexual abuse occurs and knowing what to do when they are abused, and how they can avoid inadvertently being in a situation that could be classified as such.
“The fortunate thing is that has happened sometimes, that people with misunderstandings, for whatever reason, and then it goes through the system and we need to address that and we need to help those folks not get in those circumstances,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.