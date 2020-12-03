BRIDGEWATER — The future of solar energy is yet to be determined in Rockingham County, but for residents across Virginia, it’s a reality quickly settling in.
During an informal town hall Thursday, Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, spoke with four constituents about the upcoming legislative session and legislation he plans to file — one dealing with solar energy.
As the Delegate and constituents sipped on coffee from Bridgewater Coffee Co., opinions on solar energy became an active discussion.
“I think solar is great,” said Tom Snook. “Every house in town could have solar on it and we could generate a lot of electricity.”
Runion asked Snook if he felt the same way about solar farms, which convert large amounts of land that could be used for agricultural purposes into a home for hundreds of solar panels.
Snook said he was fine with the idea of solar farms and voiced no concerns.
A second constituent, Glen Thomas, agreed that utilizing solar was a good idea.
“I see no problem with it,” he said. “I think it’s a fantastic idea. … I would like to have solar myself.”
The discussion of solar energy has been ongoing for several years, but gained more attention recently as proposed solar farms have been heard in the counties of Rockingham, Shenandoah and Augusta.
In September, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors tabled a special-use permit request from Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC to build an approximately 323.6-acre solar farm on property southwest of Craney Island Road and Mountain Valley Road.
According to the application, there would be approximately 95,000 solar panels on the farm that could generate 31.4 megawatts — enough to power about 6,500 homes for one year.
Concerns were raised by adjacent property owners during a public hearing, leading the board to unanimously table the request until further notice.
In October, the solar farm was tabled for a second time following a motion by former Supervisor Brent Trumbo. Supervisors did agree to form a committee to discuss how the county will address future solar farm proposals and possibly create solar ordinances.
Runion said he is working on filing legislation to allow agricultural businesses, such as farm breweries and wineries, to qualify for solar panel or solar farm use.
Runion is also looking to file six other pieces of legislation dealing with broadband, Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant support, access to affordable health care and increasing access to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
“It’s amazing how much you can learn by listening,” he said.
Entering into his second legislative session, Runion said he felt more comfortable due to knowing the process and people. He said he was disappointed with the session being virtual, but plans to be in Richmond for it.
