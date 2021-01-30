When the General Assembly passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act in 2020, it required Dominion Energy Virginia and Appalachian Power to be 100% carbon-free by 2050.
To reach that goal, renewable energy sources such as solar and wind were given the green light, and the act established that 16,100 megawatts of solar and onshore wind was “in the public interest,” according to the legislation.
According to Dominion Energy, there are 25 solar projects in Virginia either completed or under construction, bringing a potential for at least 15,900 megawatts of solar to the state in the next 15 years.
Although the deadline is less than 30 years away, rural localities like those in the Shenandoah Valley are left with a puzzle with missing pieces.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” said Brent Trumbo, former Rockingham County District 1 Supervisor and chair of the county’s solar committee.
Rockingham County and its relationship with solar remains relatively fresh, but in the last year new developments have county staff returning to square one.
In September, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors tabled a special-use permit request from Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC to build an approximately 323.6-acre solar farm on property southwest of Craney Island Road and Mountain Valley Road.
According to the application, there would be approximately 95,000 solar panels on the farm that could generate 31.4 megawatts — enough to power about 6,500 homes for one year.
Supervisors ultimately tabled the special-use permit twice, once after the first public hearing and again at the request of Trumbo.
Supervisors agreed to form a committee to discuss how the county will address future solar farm proposals and possibly create solar ordinances. Trumbo, who was selected to serve on the committee by board members, said while the goal is to have suggestions presented by the end of March, the areas of discussion are dense.
“These are tough decisions and complex issues,” he said.
The committee is made up of a variety of farmers, environmental activists, lawyers, elected officials and engineers. In Trumbo’s opinion, all those who are impacted by future solar projects “have their voices heard.”
During the three meetings the committee had so far, Trumbo said members have discussed everything from permit application requirements to allowing more than one solar facility on a site — but the list goes on.
Part of the work Rockingham County’s solar committee has done is studying how neighboring localities have addressed small- and large-scale solar facilities.
Forming Solar CommitteesFor areas like Augusta County, the solar ball has been rolling since 2018.
Leslie Tate, senior planner for the county, said after the county received a request for a large solar facility in 2018 — which was denied in 2019 — staff realized there was no language regarding solar in the comprehensive plan.
“Our last update was in 2015 and solar was not on our radar,” she said.
Following the project’s denial, Tate said the Board of Supervisors directed staff to publish a survey for residents, hitting a variety of solar topics. When the results came back, it was clear a committee needed to be formed to process the data.
During meetings, the committee tackled its options, but Tate said it became clear a consensus would never be reached.
“We drafted policies to consider, asked for feedback, took that feedback in and presented that to the board,” she said. “In August 2020, the board adopted 11 policies into the comprehensive plan that addressed solar and that’s where we are now.”
Polices included guidelines for small-scale and large-scale solar facilities, what a solar facility could be used for and how a project site should look, operate and where it could be located in the county.
Ordinances have since been amended.
“We’ve been at it since 2018 and we are still having things getting tweaked,” she said. “It’s a long evolving process that’s complex.”
Creating New OrdinancesTo the north of Rockingham County, Shenandoah County recently adopted a new ordinance defining small-scale solar facilities and modified its large-scale solar ordinance.
Tyler Hinkle, the county’s planner, told the Daily News-Record the county began drafting the small-scale solar ordinance in the spring of 2020 — around the same time the county adopted its large-scale ordinance.
Hinkle said staff began drafting the ordinance after those interested in installing solar equipment wanted more clarity on what was allowed by right and by special-use permit.
“In drafting the ordinance, we drew from existing small-scale solar ordinances across the state of Virginia, as well as addressed new solar technologies that we foresee as possible uses in the future,” he said.
In the last year, Hinkle said the county has received numerous inquiries of potential solar developments, but only one led to a special-use permit being granted for a 32-acre facility outside of Mount Jackson in October.
Hinkle said that project remains undeveloped, but will be the first solar facility in the county.
As the county looked to address future solar proposals through ordinances, Hinkle said county staff hoped the small-scale solar ordinance will provide clarity on what individuals are able to do in the future.
For instance, if a small-scale solar facility were to pose a danger to the health, safety and welfare of the community, Hinkle said it would be classified as a large-scale solar facility and go through a separate review process.
“There may be further work in the county as the solar technology changes, yet we hope that we were broad enough to address such changes,” he said.
Moving ForwardThere is little to no debate that the use of renewable energy is quickly approaching — it’s just a matter of when localities no longer have a say in the matter.
“Renewable energy is important moving forward and this is one way to do it,” Trumbo said. “We are going to need an alternative source of energy and we do need to embrace this, but the county will need to get involved. I’m afraid it will be mandated and the county won’t have a say.”
As someone who has worked as a government official, Trumbo understands the challenges Rockingham County staff and other rural localities are facing — the need to adopt renewable energy practices while preserving the agricultural presence.
According to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, Rockingham County is the No. 1 agricultural producer in Virginia, followed by Augusta County. Page County ranked fourth and Shenandoah County is fifth.
The Shenandoah Valley is an agricultural powerhouse due to its productive soils and clean water, according to the Valley Conservation Council. Because of that combination, the area can support a wide variety of agricultural products without heavy irrigation.
And while good soil lends itself to a productive agricultural base, the land also makes it ideal for large solar farm facilities, creating a back-and-forth debate of what the land can be used for and what it needs to be used for.
“We need to preserve [agriculture] so decisions of where things go is vital,” Trumbo said.
As Tate said, addressing the future of solar in rural areas is a process she doesn’t foresee an end to.
