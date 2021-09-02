Sage Bird Ciderworks has grown accustomed to being the first at a few things, considering it became Harrisonburg’s first cidery after opening its storefront in 2020.
Come Sunday, the local cidery will take home another first.
Vicki Ruckman, a Shenandoah Valley Wine Growers Association board member, said Sage Bird Ciderworks will become the first cidery to be featured at the annual Shenandoah Valley Wine and Music Festival, which will take place Sunday in Winchester.
The festival allows visitors to take part in a variety of tastings from Valley wineries, as well as enjoy live music entertainment and local artisan craft vendors.
Zach Carlson, co-owner of Sage Bird Ciderworks, said Sunday’s event will also be the cidery’s first festival since opening.
“We are excited to be a part of it,” he said. “Festivals are a big part of meeting folks. We get to meet people we usually don’t get to.”
Carlson said the cidery recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, adding that the past year has been a “whirlwind.”
“Overall, we’ve exceeded our expectations for what we wanted to do this year,” he said. “Ultimately, the folks in Harrisonburg showed up. It’s always been a ‘support local’ sentiment here.”
With days left until the festival, Carlson said staff is still figuring out which products to serve, but the cidery’s Albemarle Pippin is guaranteed to be offered.
On top of welcoming the first cidery, Ruckman said the Shenandoah Valley Wine and Music Festival will also be held in Winchester for the first time — changing locations after previously being held in Staunton.
For 11 years, Ruckman said, the festival was held at the Frontier Culture Museum, but a change in venue was needed in 2021.
Ruckman said she recently visited the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester and thought it could become the next location.
“It’s a beautiful venue, and there is plenty of outdoor space,” she said. “I’m hoping this will be a great thing.”
The festival moving to Winchester will allow more visitors from the Northern Virginia area to participate in the event, Ruckman said.
The festival will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 at the gate.
Ruckman said each ticket includes admission to the museum and gardens and a souvenir wine glass to be used for tastings at the nine wineries and cidery. Each person will be allowed up to 20 tastings.
Participating wineries are Barren Ridge Vineyards, Bluestone Vineyard, Briedé Family Vineyards, Brix & Columns Vineyards, Cave Ridge Vineyard, North Mountain Vineyards, Star in the Valley Estate Winery and Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery.
All wine and cider vendors will be selling glasses and bottles for on- and off-site consumption, Ruckman said.
Little Bamboo Food Truck, Skrimp Shack, My Buddy’s Nuts and 3 Fires Pizza will have food available.
“It should be a good event,” Carlson said.
Tickets can be purchased on the Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail’s website.
