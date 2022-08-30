A fire destroyed a home on Susan Lane in Page County on Saturday night.
At 10:17 p.m. Saturday, the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 152 Susan Lane, about 3 miles south of Stanley, according to Fire Chief Terry Pettit.
When firefighters arrived, the house was "fully ablaze," Pettit said. The building was ruled a total loss.
Pettit said that due to the house's remote location, there was a delay in reporting the fire. The owner of the house, John Barbee, and his son, Jason, were not at home during the fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting with temporary living arrangements, Pettit said.
Pettit estimated damages at $200,000. The cause of the fire is unknown, and the Page County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.
It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control, Pettit said. Crews were on the scene for about four hours.
No injuries were reported.
