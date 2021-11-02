Five candidates are vying for two seats up for election today on the Rockingham County School Board.
Only one of the candidates is an incumbent, Jackie Lohr, who represents District 1, which includes the towns of Broadway and Timberville and communities of Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion.
Lohr is facing a write-in candidate, electrician Ernest Calhoun of Broadway.
In District 3, three candidates are vying for the seat currently held by Renee Reed, who is not seeking reelection. District 3 encompasses the town of Grottoes and communities of Melrose, Keezletown, Massanetta Springs, Cross Keys, Port Republic and part of Penn Laird.
Former Rockingham County school resource officer Matt Cross, former teacher Hilary Irons and former social worker Lori Mier have differing views on a number of issues.
Calhoun and Cross said there are instances where they would vote against directives from the state, even it cost the school system money, while Lohr and Mier said they would find other ways to address an unpopular directive while not endangering funding for the school system.
“If that means you lose a little funding, so be it,” Calhoun said. “I hate to see it. It’s not what I want, but it’s more important to not have this stuff taught in our schools that we don’t believe.”
“I think the school systems could do more with less, and more importantly, they could do it the right way. I don’t think we have to be beholden” to the state government, Calhoun said.
One issue that drew ire from parents at School Board meetings in recent months was a mask mandate from Gov. Ralph Northam.
Cross said that’s an example of an issue where he would vote against a state directive, even it were to potentially restrict funding from the state.
“If they say, ‘It’s the law’ and not a governor mandate, then we’re going to follow the law, but if it’s an overreaching governor mandate, then yes, I will go against that,” Cross said.
He said laws are laws, even if he or other residents don’t like them.
“If it’s the law, I’m going to follow the law,” Cross said.
Mier said if she doesn’t like curriculum mandates from the state and they come with a requirement for funding, she would find other ways to voice her opposition. She would try to repeal the directive before voting against it and potentially endangering funding, she said.
Lohr agreed.
“I’m not looking for a long, drawn-out legal battle that’s going to cost the county millions of dollars, and I’m not looking to force the kids to do stuff some extreme politicians want,” she said.
Cross and Calhoun have run on making mask-wearing optional in schools.
“I know people are angry about current situations, especially COVID regulations,” Lohr said. “But these positions that we’re electing are for four years and in the next four years, we’ve got some really serious decisions about school crowding, budgets, mental health issues — really important things.”
This includes adjusting pay scales and potentially large projects, which cost money. She said that as a Mauzy-area farmer, she understands what tax hikes mean for the community.
“We’ve got to come up with good solutions, plus we have to look really closely at our budgets and making sure we’re being good stewards of public money,” Lohr said.
She said the county is reaching a “critical” point with its bus drivers.
“If this trend continues as it’s been going, we’re not going to have enough drivers to get the kids to school,” she said.
National and state politics have reared their head into school board races across the commonwealth, but some candidates say those issues shouldn’t be a school board’s focus.
“I think there’s a lack of trust that’s happening between our School Board and our county citizens. It doesn’t matter who is on the board or what issue we deal with. If we don’t have trust between us, the fighting will never stop, so I’m hoping to address that first,” Irons said.
She said parents, administrators and candidates cannot be suspicious of teachers, as it will drive them away.
“We need quality teachers in our schools, and I don’t know who would want to work in a situation like that,” Irons said.
In late September, Rockingham County Superintendent Oskar Schiekl pleaded with parents and other residents to stop lambasting teachers on social media with allegations of teaching critical race theory.
“A board member who doesn’t understand how student learning takes place wouldn’t be as effective as a board member who does,” Irons said.
She said the focus of the board is student achievement and supporting teachers.
“That’s the job of the School Board, and the political fighting that’s going on does not serve our students,” Irons said.
Calhoun said he felt there was momentum in his write-in effort.
“I think it’s showing that people are waking up and seeing what’s happening in their schools,” he said.
Calhoun said he doesn’t claim to be an expert in education, but sees his potential role on the board as being the “eyes and ears” of the community and to bring in experts to do what’s best for the school system and what local residents want.
“I am not an expert curriculum person. I am not an expert in any of those fields. We need to have the people in here giving the recommendations,” Calhoun said.
Student safety is one of Cross’ top priorities, he said. He wants to create a professional safety manager position, which would be a liaison between the school division and the sheriff’s office, to prevent a tragedy like a mass shooting.
“That’s something I’ve really wanted to focus on this campaign, but because of the critical race theory and the bathrooms, it’s kind of gotten pushed aside,” he said.
Mier said she likes the changes the schools are going through and is supportive of state directives on new curriculum that teaches a more “honest” history. She said the schools and community should continue to move forward, not stay still or more backwards with curriculum.
“I stand with the school and the progress that they are making towards more inclusion and equity, and with the state mandates that are coming, I’ve really focused on learning about culturally responsive teachings and those mandates that are coming from the state,” Mier said.
She said the state’s changes have been positive on students.
“Those have been things I feel like we need to support, but if there was something I didn’t agree with coming from the state, I would be one to try and hold [the state] to account and advocate at the state level,” she said.
Like other candidates, Mier said she supports raising teacher and bus driver pay, but also said support staff deserve a bump as well.
“I feel like even in our school system, those cafeteria workers, janitors [and others] play an important role, especially during COVID,” Mier said.
