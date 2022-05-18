Standardized testing in Virginia has been anything but standard the last two years. Standards of Learning tests, normally administered in the spring of each year, help to define a school division’s accreditation status and may result in more rigorous oversight by the Virginia Department of Education.
The tests require standardized in-person, protected administration, and for that reason, SOL tests were not given in 2020 for the first time since they were first given in 2002.
Last year, for the 2020-21 school year, SOL tests were given but with the stipulation that students could opt out for any COVID-19-related concerns. Many families took the opportunity not to take SOL tests. Pre-pandemic during the 2018-19 school year, Harrisonburg City Public Schools administered 11,064 SOL tests. That number dropped to 5,291 tests during the 2020-21 school year, just 48% of the total tests of the previous cycle, due to families opting out of tests.
A big factor in choosing whether to take SOL tests last year had to do with in-person versus virtual learning. While school divisions arranged times and schedules for students to come in and take SOL tests, regardless of whether they were learning virtually or not, many didn’t feel safe being in the school building.
But that has all changed, although standardized testing is hardly “back to normal,” said Brian Nussbaum, the secondary mathematics coordinator for HCPS.
The opt-out option for COVID-19 is gone. Parents can still refuse to have their child take an SOL test as long as it is not needed for gradation, which results in a failure, but that is far less common.
But most different this year is the addition of a fall testing cycle. Prior to the pandemic, the VDOE was scaling back the number of tests required. But under legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2021, more tests have been added.
Normally, the spring SOL cycle is the only standardized tests students take with few exceptions. But in the fall, all students in grades three through eight took a fall round of SOL tests. The idea was to show growth between the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022, Nussbaum said.
The effort that has been made to accommodate these new tests, as well as the amount of time students are out of the classroom as a result of them, “isn’t insignificant,” and “not something the Board of Education asked for.”
Furthermore, the tests used a “scaled score” that looked entirely different than the 300-600 scale that families were used to, and it made the score “difficult to understand by families,” Nussbaum said.
SOL testing began for HCPS on Monday and will continue for four weeks. In grades three through eight, 4,000 tests will be administered to 1,500 students. At the high school, 1,400 tests will be given.
The legislation mandating fall testing will take place again this fall, and in addition there will be a round of winter testing as well. This will conclude fall and winter testing unless the General Assembly passes additional legislation requiring beyond the 2022-23 school year.
Rockingham County Public Schools began SOL testing on May 9 and it will continue until June 9, said Cheryl Estep, supervisor of assessment and data analysis.
“The testing is pretty much what it was prior to COVID,” Estep said.
Like Harrisonburg, RCPS had the challenge last year of testing students who were still learning virtually. It was a lot of work and like HCPS, the division saw a decline in number of tests administered compared to before the pandemic.
In 2018-19 RCPS administered 22,172 SOL tests. During the 2020-21 school year, it administered 14,695, only 66% of the total tests given before the pandemic.
Although back to giving SOL tests, scores will likely be impacted and that will affect how much information can be gleaned from them, Estep said.
“We anticipate that the fact that students have not been in a normal setting for two years, that will impact scores,” Estep said.
