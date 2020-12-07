Mohamad Badawa’s time at Broadway High School is one he will never forget.
Keenly interested in athletics, he sported the coveted green Gobbler jersey while playing football and basketball. Badawa also wrestled for the school.
Juggling the average school responsibilities and transitioning abruptly to virtual learning, Badawa graduated in 2020.
As Badawa reflected on his time at Broadway, he recalled a senior-year incident when a classmate wrote “9/11” on a vending machine in reference to the terrorist attacks of 2001.
Badawa, of Middle Eastern descent and Muslim, said he was called a terrorist by some of his classmates.
“Discrimination was obvious,” he said.
Badawa said he never reported the incident.
Bullying in schools and online reaches across Rockingham County. Several former and current students at Turner Ashby, Broadway and Spotswood high schools anonymously contacted the Daily News-Record to share experiences of being bullied both online and in the classroom.
Reports of bullying, said Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, are handled on a case-by-case basis. When it comes to online bullying, however, it gets tricky.
“If someone calls us and says they are being bullied because someone posted something [online] the person doesn’t like, that’s not bullying,” he said. “Bullying has to be persistent.”
It’s a complicated subject and a topic that administrators and teachers are not always aware of. Scheikl said students can be reluctant to say something, leaving a bullying incident unnoticed.
At Broadway High School, Scheikl said, an anonymous reporting app called STOP!IT is used to report acts of in-person and online bullying.
Broadway Principal Donna Abernathy said in an interview Wednesday that no reports have been filed on the school’s app since classes transitioned to virtual learning in March.
According to 2019 statistics from PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, one out of every five students reported being bullied. Of those reports, the center said 13% were made fun of, called names or insulted; 13% were the subject of rumors; 5% were physically bullied; and 5% were purposely excluded from activities.
Less than 50% of bullied students reported the incident to an adult at school, according to the center.
At Turner Ashby High School, Principal Phil Judd said, there have been no reports of online bullying received during the current school year.
East Rockingham High School Principal Eric Baylor could not be reached for comment.
Robert Dansey, principal at Spotswood High School, said no reports of online bullying have reached his desk.
“Now that we are essentially working virtually, we have 50 kids come in a day who need extra help and that’s all we are seeing,” he said. “But we aren’t there with them at home, and it may be going on, but we don’t know about it.”
If an act of bullying happens, Dansey said students should reach out to someone, whether a favorite teacher or another trusted adult.
“Obviously, I think, we all know there is a certain amount of [bullying] going on, and not in schools,” he said.
April Howard, chief officer for student support at Harrisonburg City Public Schools, also said she had not received reports of online bullying since March.
When it comes to bullying, reported incidents are handled by the school administration. Scheikl said a report won’t come to his desk unless it’s appealed, then it’s reported to the Virginia Department of Education.
Depending on the severity of cases, law enforcement may be informed.
The reports, Scheikl said, don’t go unnoticed.
“We don’t ignore it and the principals I’ve talked to about it don’t ignore it,” he said. “Sometimes it’s difficult because there is absolutely no evidence. The family of the person being bullied understandably wants something to happen, but the family of the child accused will say, ‘Where is the evidence?’”
Every report made is noted, Scheikl said, to determine if there is a pattern. If multiple people file a similar report relating to the same person or thing, there is more of a chance of something being done.
“It’s complicated,” he said. “How you approach a case of alleged bullying is really difficult, and students need to be willing to step up because this is usually known in the student community. Oftentimes a student will even witness it.”
Scheikl said administration can’t share that information with the families of those being bullied because they are not allowed access to the accused student’s education record.
“We can’t tell them what happened,” he said. “The only thing they could notice is a school suspension, but that’s not always what happens. It creates that image of nothing being done.”
For online bullying cases that happen outside of school, whether it is on school-provided laptops or personal computers, Scheikl said if the bullying creates enough of an issue that a student can no longer learn, then there is a connection to the school and action can be taken.
In any case of bullying, Scheikl said students need to speak up and be allies to one another by reporting incidents.
“It needs to be reported because we need to be aware of it and our students deserve a caring, learning environment,” he said. “Kids have a tough enough time in this world and they don’t deserve that. Let someone know and be an ally for others.”
