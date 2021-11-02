There were plenty of candidates on the ballot up and down the Valley on Election Day Tuesday, just as there were plenty of issues that drew voters to the polls on a damp, cold day in a nonpresidential cycle.
Rockingham County parents Rebecca and Preston Dinges of Grottoes said they feel sidelined by the Virginia Department of Education and want more transparency and communication about its curriculum and what goes on in the halls of their teenage kids' school.
"That's my biggest driver" to vote, Rebecca Dinges said.
Preston Dinges is a railway worker, and Rebecca is a bookkeeper and human resources worker for a dairy farm.
They felt controversial bathroom policies from VDOE create volatile situations for teenagers. They said they have nothing against transgender or gay people, but they draw the line at transgender students using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.
"I don't have a problem with somebody that they're female and want to be a male or male and want to be a female. I don't care about any of that," Preston Dinges said.
Ralph Short, a retired Grottoes drywall finisher, said he voted for Democrats Terry McAuliffe for governor, Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor and Mark Herring for attorney general, but mixed the rest of his ballot. He said he felt the Democrats would be more competent leaders for the state.
Another retired Rockingham County resident, Margaret Turner, of Broadway, said she voted for President Joe Biden last year, while standing outside the town polling location at the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday. Last year, her main issue was the pandemic, she said, and this year she voted Republican for a variety of issues she declined to detail. She said it was "a long story."
In Ottobine, lifetime Republican Donne Eye and her husband, Jeffrey Eye, a former Democrat, of Briery Branch, said they don't like the direction the Democrats are taking the state.
Jeffrey Eye, a woodworker, said he switched parties "a long time ago" as the Democrats' social policy planks changed.
Cultural conservatism was a driver for small-business owner and part-time receptionist Emily Stroop of Singers Glen. Her family has been in the Valley for generations, and her husband's family has been in Singers Glen for five generations.
Stroop said she voted for an all-Republican ticket and considered herself an independent until about the last eight years as the party and her grew closer in political agreement. She said she voted to prove that Virginia can't just be assumed to be a blue state.
Social issues were also at the fore of the mind of Broadway High School senior Rheanna Quick, 18, of Singers Glen. On Tuesday, she cast her first vote ever for gubernatorial candidate Princess Blanding of the Liberation Party, who has promised to "put people over profit and politics," according to her campaign website.
Quick said she felt the entrenched Democratic and Republican parties have failed Virginians.
Roger Conner, a retired Broadway exterminator, said he didn't feel like Rockingham County District 1 School Board member Jackie Lohr was letting down the area, so he voted for her.
She faced a write-in challenge from Broadway electrician Ernest Calhoun.
Conner said the local elections more than state races brought him out to vote Tuesday. He said he also voted for incumbent Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, because he felt Wilt is doing a good job in Richmond.
Wilt faced a challenge from Democratic lawyer Bill Helsley of McGaheysville.
In Ottobine, David Joseph, a Rawley Springs semi-retired salesman, said the statewide campaigns did a good job of marketing themselves to the public as evidenced by the high turnout, despite the grim weather, Tuesday afternoon.
Ottobine had hit over 45% voter participation shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, including absentee and early voting ballots. Two hours later, three hours before polls closed, the Ottobine precinct hit 57% participation.
Also at 4 p.m., voter turnout in the county had reached 37%. In 2017, the last gubernatorial election, about half of the county's registered voters cast a ballot. In the in 2013 gubernatorial election, 46% of county voters filled out a ballot. The weather was rainy and cold on Election Day in 2017 as well.
