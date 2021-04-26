Shenandoah National Park officials announced the search for a missing person has been suspended after remains were found Monday.
Park officials and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management were conducting a search for Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey, who was last seen Thursday near mile marker 35 — between the Thornton Gap Entrance Station near Luray and the Whiteoak Canyon parking area — on Skyline Drive, according to a press release.
During a search on Monday, the body of a male believed to be Sauer was discovered roughly 2.5 miles from the boundary in Rappahannock County and roughly 2 miles from where Sauer was last seen Thursday.
SNP officials said the body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.
More than 23 organizations assisted SNP and VDEM in the search for Sauer.
A GoFundMe account was created Sunday to provide Sauer's parents with assistance to stay in the area because they are from New Jersey. As of Monday, more than $21,000 has been raised for the family.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.