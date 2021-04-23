Shenandoah National Park officials announced Friday that personnel are conducting a search for a missing person.
Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey, was last seen Thursday near mile marker 35 — between the Thornton Gap Entrance Station near Luray and the Whiteoak Canyon parking area — on Skyline Drive.
SNP officials said Sauer is described as a 6-foot-3, 187-pound man with short, dirty blonde hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue pajama bottoms and white sneakers when he left his home.
Anyone with information on Sauer is asked to call 1-800-732-0911.
— Staff Report
