The state Senate Finance Committee will convene in Harrisonburg today for its annual meeting, discussing a variety of topics from trends in health care to higher education.
The two-day meeting will consist of eight sessions held at Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center.
Members of the committee include Sens. Thomas Norment, R-Gloucester, Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, Louise Lucas, D-Greensville, Stephen Newman, R-Botetourt, Frank Ruff, R-Nottoway, Ryan McDougle, R-Caroline, Jill Vogel, R-Clarke, Charles Carrico, R-Lee, Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, George Barker, D-Fairfax, Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, Richard Stuart, R-King George, and Rosalyn Dance, D-Petersburg.
Hanger said the purpose of the meeting is to see what the revenue projections are for the upcoming budget.
“We will be looking at some key pressure points,” Hanger said. “But we won’t be focusing on all areas, only some.”
Focus areas include Virginia’s revenue and budget outlook, K-12 and higher education trends, national and regional economic outlook, health and human resources budget pressures for the 2020 session, and transportation financing.
Steve Herrick, health services director for the Virginia Department of Corrections, along with Timothy Newton, director of the Infrastructure and Environmental Management unit of the Virginia Department of Corrections, will provide a presentation on trends in inmate health care.
The meeting will conclude with an overview of data sharing and analytics presented by Carlos Rivero, chief data officer for the commonwealth, and Tod Massa, director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
Hanger said Gov. Ralph Northam is working with the Finance Committee as he develops his first budget proposal since taking office.
“When he came on board, we were working on the final stages of the 2018-20 budget,” Hanger said. “This will be his opportunity to create a budget to work through.”
The 2018-20 budget ends on June 30.
