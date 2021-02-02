It was truly Groundhog Day for state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, who watched his Virginia Parole Board bill pass the Senate unanimously Tuesday.
The day before, Obenshain’s second Parole Board bill also passed the Senate unanimously.
The same outcome happened in the recent special session, but the legislation made no progress in the House.
Whether history repeats itself remains to be seen.
Obenshain could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Several pieces of legislation were filed during the 2021 General Assembly session relating to the Virginia Parole Board, including the two bills from Obenshain.
The first piece of legislation focused on the board’s monthly reports and its enforcement.
Senate Bill 1104 will require that the Department of Corrections set a release date for an inmate no sooner than 21 business days from the date the commonwealth's attorney's office where the crime was committed is notified of the pending release.
The legislation also requires that monthly reports by the board be published on the last day of the month, include the offenses of which inmates considered for parole were convicted, as well as the jurisdiction the offense was committed and amount of time served.
An inmate's name will be included on the report only if the commonwealth's attorney and any victims have been notified.
Legislation also regarding monthly reports introduced by Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, was incorporated into SB 1104.
On Tuesday, senators swiftly voted to pass the legislation and move it to the House for consideration.
The day before, the Senate passed Obenshain’s second Parole Board bill, which addresses the board’s notice to victims when criminals are released.
The legislation will require the Parole Board to provide written or electronic notice within seven days of making any decision regarding the parole of a prisoner to the victim of the crime for which the prisoner is incarcerated. The only exception would be if the victim submitted a written request to waive such notice.
Obenshain’s efforts to address rising concerns of the Parole Board date to the special session in August, when the senator sponsored two pieces of legislation — a resolution honoring Bonnie Lineweaver Paul and his parole bill.
In August, Obenshain said the bill would “allow the sun to shine a little bit brighter on the work of the Parole Board” and would clearly establish requirements to ensure its duties are “properly performed.”
The legislation, much like the legislation passed Monday and Tuesday, reported to the Senate’s Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee and passed with bipartisan support. After passing the Senate, it entered the House Committee for Courts of Justice, where it was tabled on a party-line vote.
Coming back in the regular session, Obenshain’s Parole Board legislation was accompanied by bills from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, and Dels. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, and Nick Rush, R-Montgomery.
Suetterlein’s bill, which passed the Senate Monday, will make a board member’s vote on an inmate's release public record and subject to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
Rush filed identical legislation in the House. As of Tuesday, his bill had not been heard by the Courts of Justice Committee.
Scott’s legislation, which is identical to Obenshain’s, passed committee, but has not been heard on the House floor.
Whether the legislation comes back to the House Committee for Courts of Justice could not be confirmed as an update was not posted on Virginia’s Legislative Information Services as of Tuesday.
