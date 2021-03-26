Sentara announced Friday it is accelerating its goal to raise its starting minimum wage to $15 an hour, according to press release from the Norfolk-based health care system.
In late 2019, the company began to incrementally raise its starting minimum wage to reach $15 an hour by January 2022. The minimum starting wage will now reach $15 an hour by May 23.
“At Sentara, we strive to attract, retain and engage a diverse workforce committed to our mission to improve health every day,” said Becky Sawyer, executive vice president and chief people officer, in the release. “We know our people are our future.”
The not-for-profit health system is also implementing 3% merit pay increases and market adjustments, according to the release.
— Staff Reports
