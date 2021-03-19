Some Sentara employees who have worked through the pandemic will receive bonuses of up to $1,500, according to a Wednesday press release from the Norfolk-based health care system.
Eligible for the payments are employed physicians and staff, including directors, who have worked for Sentara over the last six months, according to the press release.
The largest bonuses will be $1,500 for clinical caregivers and support staff in Sentara hospitals and outpatient sites who work directly with patients. Other eligible employees will receive $750.
The payments are slated to be added to the April 1 paychecks, according to the release.
Sentara RMH is one of the health care system's 12 hospitals and is one of the area's largest employers.
— Staff Reports
