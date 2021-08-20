Sentara is the first statewide sponsor of this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's, according to a Thursday press release.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is an annual event celebrated nationwide to raise money to tackle Alzheimer's disease, which is a leading cause of death for Americans. Six million nationwide are diagnosed with the illness, according to the Alzheimer's Association.
The group is looking for more sponsors as well.
"Working in partnership with important community organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association will help us to make strides in research and education and provide critical resources for individuals and caregivers whose lives are affected by this terrible disease,” Donna Forrest, Sentara Healthcare director of population health medicare, said in the release.
The health care conglomerate will support walks in Harrisonburg, Augusta County and walks in other regions of the state, including Tidewater, Piedmont and Northern Virginia.
— Staff Reports
