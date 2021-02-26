Despite the increased turnover rate at Sentara RMH Medical Center over the last five years, the system is outperforming national averages for retention, according to Sentara and national data.
The turnover rate of physicians more than doubled in the past five years. In 2015, the physician turnover was 6.2%, which increased by over 50% the next year to 9.6%. It decreased in 2017 and again in 2018, reaching to 8.5%. The turnover rate then jumped to 13.7% in 2019 and in 2020, stood at 14.6%, according to data provided by Norfolk-based Sentara. Sentara operates 12 hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina.
“Even though there is some growth in turnover, we’re still far below regional and national averages,” Doug Moyer, president of Sentara RMH, said in a virtual interview with the Daily News-Record on Thursday.
Nationwide, turnover at acute care hospitals was 17.8% in 2020, according to data from the 2020 Nursing Solution Health Care Retention and RN Staffing Report.
Sentara RMH had the lowest turnover rate for registered nurses in the entire Sentara system during 2019 at 8.9%, according to Sentara.
The Daily News-Record has heard concerns from current and former Sentara employees, as well as area patients, that management and policies at the facility are driving away caregivers.
The turnover rate at the hospital reflects multiple trends that are not unique to Sentara RMH, said Dr. Edward Sandy, president of Sentara RMH Medical Group, who also spoke with the Daily News-Record virtually on Thursday.
He said changes in the national health care industry have impacts that are felt here.
“When I was growing up here, we had one cycle of physicians, and then another cycle of physicians came in, in the ‘80s and ‘90s. And now that cycle is nearing retirement,” Sandy said.
The area has been “fairly fortunate” in the past to see notably low levels of turnover in the past, according to Sandy.
“We’ve actually been a little spoiled, because people really do like to be here and physicians have found this to be a very good place to practice,” Sandy said.
Sentara is working on hiring staff for local care who are passionate, skilled and want to live in the Valley — ideally for an extended period of time, according to Sandy.
Three new orthopedic physicians coming to the region have recently signed with Sentara and are well-qualified and highly trained from “exceptional” programs, Sandy said. Specifically, one is an expert in upper-extremities, another in spine health and the third in arthroplasty — joint restoration, he said.
In March, 10 additional new providers are also slated to work locally with Sentara RMH, according to Sentara documents.
“We are recruiting physicians for the next chapter,” Sandy said.
Local Sentara provider payment is 15% higher than in the Hampton Roads market, according to data provided by Sentara.
“I don’t know that I necessarily want to go into specific pay packages, but there are, I will say that there are incentives for individuals who want to become part of our team. And they are not insignificant,” Sandy said.
Sentara has also had to adjust payment structure for providers to reflect the “shifting” nature of provider compensation, he said.
“The physician compensation that people are receiving is not out of line with national trends,” said Jenn Downs, a Sentara spokesperson who was also on the virtual call with Moyer and Sandy.
The company has put in place a new compensation model as a result, which allows providers to make more money than previously, but has been dismissed as a negative change in previous interviews with current and previous Sentara RMH staff.
Sandy said the previous form of payment in the health care industry is being replaced by funding being based on population health management instead of a “transactional” relationship.
Population health management is “where we’re actually going to be paid to manage a large number of patients in an efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality way,” Sandy said. “And our previous compensation programs did not allow us to address that.”
He said this does not mean patients will just become numbers.
“We look at patient experience very seriously in the medical group and the hospital,” Sandy said. “In fact, providers’ quality performance incentive bonus is partially tied to patient experience, and we have achieved very high patient experience numbers compared to other systems and we continue to make improvements.”
Moyer said Sentara’s involvement with the hospital has helped the facility offer more services to area patients over the last decade. The former Rockingham Memorial Hospital merged with Sentara in 2011.
These include launching cardiac electrophysiology and structural heart programs, in addition to opening the Funkhouser Women’s Center, Wound Healing Center and Orthopedic Center, according to Sentara documents.
Moyer said independent hospitals are rare these days, a statement which is corroborated by non-Sentara data.
A February 2019 report from Modern Healthcare, a weekly industry magazine, found that 53.2% of independent hospitals in the country had lost money in the five years prior — a figure twice as high as suffered by system-owned hospitals.
For independent rural hospitals, 60.5% lost money between 2014 and 2019. In 2017 alone, 17.9% of rural independent hospitals were in the red, while 5.6% of system-owned hospitals were in the same boat, according to Modern Healthcare data.
Moyer said local leadership works together with Sentara to strengthen services.
“It’s always difficult to describe culture within any organization, but I would describe it as a very collaborative process,” Moyer said.
Many decisions on how the system is run locally are made locally, he said.
“We do a community needs analysis routinely and that’s part of the health care approach of serving this community at a local level, so we understand what the needs of the community are,” Moyer said.
He said based on the results of the analysis and other data, local hospital leaders and medical staff come together.
“There’s all kinds of medical leaders that are involved in that process as we plan and collaborate and allocate resources. That’s all local. We do that here,” Moyer said.
However, some issues need to be addressed with Sentara such as potential capital projects and information technology, according to Moyer.
“Sentara is a top-tier quality performance organization,” he said, “and I think we have a lots of data and statistics to show that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.