Sentara will no longer be merging with Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health, according to a Wednesday press release from Sentara.
The two systems signed a letter of intent to merge last year, according to a press release from August.
Work on the merger began "in earnest" early this year, according to the release.
"As this work progressed, we realized that each of our communities and key stakeholders require support and commitments from our respective organizations that are better served by remaining independent," the Sentara press release said. "The decision was a difficult one, but both organizations remain dedicated to advancing our common goal of providing outstanding care for our respective communities."
The decision was mutual between the boards, according to the release.
“The Sentara Healthcare Board of Directors is very appreciative of the efforts undertaken by both organizations toward a shared goal of improving and advancing healthcare in Virginia and North Carolina," said Dian Calderone, chairwoman of the Sentara Healthcare Board of Directors in the release. "We have learned a great deal during our time together and I believe this will serve both of us well in the future. Sentara will continue to concentrate on improving health and well-being for the communities we serve and I am confident that Cone Health will do the same.”
Sentara operates a dozen Virginia and northeastern North Carolina hospitals, including Sentara RMH. About 2,500 people work at the local hospital, located right outside Harrisonburg, and it is one of the area’s largest employers.
The two systems have a combined worth of $11.5 billion, according to The Associated Press in 2020.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY
