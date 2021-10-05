Sentara Healthcare is offering one-time bonuses of up to $2,000 for employees who were or are hired before Nov. 20 and remain employed by Dec. 9, among other eligibility requirements, according to a Monday press release from the Norfolk-based health care system.
According to the release, up to 98.5% of Sentara employees are eligible for the one-time bonus, with vice presidents and other system leaders in higher positions ineligible, according to the release.
To be eligible, Sentara employees must also have worked any hours in the half year before Dec. 9 and must be full time, part time or "flexi pool" workers not on a temporary internal or external traveler assignment, according to the release.
The bonuses are a "gift of appreciation" to the employees for their hard work, the release said.
"In recognition of their significant contributions, eligible caregivers and patient-facing support staff working in our hospitals, medical group offices, ambulatory clinics, home health, medical transport, and PACE clinics will receive $2,000. All other eligible team members will receive $1,000," the release said.
In March, Sentara announced employees, including physicians and staff, who worked through the pandemic would receive a bonus of up to $1,500.
Sentara RMH Medical Center is one of the health care system's 12 hospitals and is one of the area's largest employers.
“The tenacity and resiliency of the Sentara team has truly been inspirational to me as the rock-steady foundation on which our communities have come to rely, especially as we all hope to emerge from this pandemic," Howard Kern, Sentara president and CEO, said in the release.
— Staff Reports
