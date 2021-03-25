Sentara announced on Wednesday its new heart clinic began operations at Sentara RMH Medical Center at the beginning of the month.
“Congestive heart failure is one of the most common reasons to be admitted to the hospital and also one of the most common reasons to be readmitted to the hospital,” said Dr. Brad Rash, medical director of cardiology. “That puts a large burden on the medical system and society as a whole.”
Congestive heart failure is a complex issue and can require a variety of treatment methods, including medications, blood thinners and sometimes more rare services and systems, such as a cardiac MRI, according to Rash.
Congestive heart failure is when one’s heart cannot pump blood through the body, and projections from 2017 calculated an increase of 46% in the number of Americans diagnosed with the condition to 8 million by 2030, according to the American Heart Association.
“We’ve been trying for the last several years to get this off the ground, and we got it started on March 1,” Rash said.
He said the clinic will prioritize patients who have recently been in a hospital for congestive heart failure to make sure immediate problems are addressed.
“It really allows us to treat these folks in a much better way in a time they need it the most,” Rash said. “Access is a big advantage of this clinic.”
If congestive heart issues are not addressed within months, they can lead to the patient needing to get emergency care again, according to Rash.
“We’re really only trying to limit this clinic to folks who were recently in the hospital,” Rash said.
The clinic will be staffed by two nurse practitioners — one full time and the other helping when necessary, according to Rash.
“I’m hoping to see some really good outcomes and some big improvement,” Rash said of the new clinic.
(1) comment
I have to say Sentara has always had a good cardiac unit dating back to RMH.
