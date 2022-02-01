Velocity Urgent Care, a health care partner with Sentara, will open its first clinic in the area later this month on Stone Spring Road, according to Velocity CEO Barbara Smith.
“We’re really excited about being in Harrisonburg,” Smith said Monday.
The clinic will be open seven days a week — for 12 hours Mondays through Fridays and for eight hours on Saturdays and Sundays, according to Smith.
It will be staffed by four different kinds of health care workers to provide immediate care for injuries or problems that require quick support but are not emergencies, Smith said. This includes sports and occupational injuries as well as other issues that need X-rays, she said.
Appointments will not be necessary but can be made in advance.
“The partnership between Velocity Urgent Care and Sentara Healthcare enables referrals and data-sharing with more than 3,900 Sentara specialists and primary care providers,” Alyssa Pacheco, a Sentara spokesperson, said in a Monday afternoon email. “As a member of the Sentara Quality Care Network, Velocity provides data sharing and referral relationships for its patients who require medical services beyond urgent care.”
Construction on Velocity’s 3,577-sqaure-foot facility is nearly complete, and the opening is slated for later this month, though a date has not been set, according to building permits and Smith.
The plan was to open the $925,000 facility on Feb. 9, but like most construction projects in the pandemic, there have been delays, according to Smith and building documents.
The company operates a total of 15 clinics across the state, with four in northern Hampton Roads, another four in Virginia Beach, two in Norfolk, another pair in Suffolk, one in Woodbridge in Northern Virginia, one in South Boston and another in Carrollton, according to the company website.
Smith said Harrisonburg is growing and the company saw potential in opening its first location in the Valley.
If demand grows, the clinic could grow as as well, she said.
