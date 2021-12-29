The largest one-day increase of new COVD-19 hospitalizations in Virginia has been recorded — nearly 400, according to data published by the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday.
The next largest recorded single-day hospitalization figure was less than half — 188 — on Dec. 23, 2020.
Sentara RMH has again asked residents in the city and county to get vaccinated to reduce the "longer wait times than normal" the hospital and other emergency departments in the area are dealing with, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.
"Sentara RMH Medical Center is calling on all eligible residents to take all precautionary measures available against COVID-19 to stop the community spread," the release said. "As the community is facing increased cases brought on by the Omicron variant, Sentara Healthcare is asking those eligible who have not yet been fully vaccinated to do so today."
Statewide, unvaccinated people were hospitalized at 4 times the rate of vaccinated people and only 1.4% of the nearly 5.7 million vaccinated Virginians have tested positive for the virus and only 0.0162% of those vaccinated have died, according to VDH.
Nearly 280 local residents have died from the virus — 116 people who lived in Harrisonburg and 181 who lived in Rockingham County, according to VDH data.
Over half the county's residents, 52.5% have been fully vaccinated and roughly 5% are waiting to get their second shot, while in the city, 51.7% of residents are fully vaccinated, while over 6% of residents are waiting to get their second shot, according to VDH data.
Statewide, 77% of Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, according to VDH data.
