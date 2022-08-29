Sentara RMH Medical Center’s cardiology program recently received recognition from the National College of Cardiology, a nonprofit medical association whose members strive to improve quality of heart care across the board.
The college produces a National Cardiovascular Data Registry with a number of categories where members submit data on indicators of cardiovascular quality of care at their institutions, with the goal of improving care.
According to a July 20 press release, Sentara RMH was given a platinum achievement award for its performance in the data under the Chest Pain – Myocardial Infarction Registry, indicators that aim to measure quality of care for heart attack patients, according to the American College of Cardiology’s website.
“This measures the quality of care from the time [patients] enter the door to the time [they] leave through discharge,” said Dr. Brad Rash, director of cardiology at Sentara RMH.
To receive the platinum honor, which is the highest level of recognition, the hospital has to be consistently recognized by the college, according to Rash. This is the fifth consecutive year the hospital has been recognized for superior heart attack patient care, the press release said.
The honor is based on a number of indicators, Rash said, some having to do with wait times for patients and others to do with the kinds of prescriptions patients get after treatment.
“To get the platinum award is really not easy, so we’re pretty proud,” Rash said. “We just have an amazing team.”
