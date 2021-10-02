From 8 a.m. to noon today, Sentara RMH Medical Center will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the hospital with no appointment necessary.
Free flu shots will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 300 flu shots available.
Anyone who is 18 years of age or older will be able to receive a flu shot, while supplies last, without leaving their car. A mask is required while attending the clinic.
Sentara Healthcare is encouraging community members to get their flu shot as symptoms are similar to COVID-19 and preventing the flu will preserve health care resources, according to a press release.
Only the standard flu dose vaccine will be available during the clinic. If visitors are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, more information can be found at www.vaccinefinder.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.