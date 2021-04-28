Sentara RMH Medical Center was named to the top 100 hospital list by Fortune and IBM Watson Health on Tuesday.
The list includes 20 hospitals in different categories of small community, medium community hospital, large community hospital, teaching hospital and major teaching hospital. Sentara RMH was listed in the medium community hospital category.
Fortune and IBM Watson used five metrics to reach the top 100. Categories included engagement with community health improvement, financial health, patient experience, operational efficiency and clinical outcomes.
“This recognition is thanks to the tireless work of every member of our team, be it nurses, providers, or those who work in roles behind the scenes to help care for our patients,” said hospital president Doug Moyer, in a Wednesday press release. “It takes teamwork to come together and provide consistently high-quality healthcare for our community and this recognition highlights the hard work that’s been done by many in order to provide excellent care to the Shenandoah Valley."
