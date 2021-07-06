Sentara restored many of its visitor policies from before the pandemic Tuesday for all its hospitals, including Sentara RMH Medical Center, according to a Sentara press release.
However, some exceptions remain.
These exceptions include:
- No COVID-19 confirmed patients or those awaiting results of a COVID-19 test are able to have visitors no matter where they are in the hospital
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, high flow oxygen or intubated can still have only one visitor outside the room behind a glass window with a mask on
- COVID-19 patients not on a on a ventilator, high flow oxygen or intubated can have a single visitor in full personal protective equipment in the room with them
Visitors at Sentara RMH, like other Sentara hospitals, will still be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the hospital and are still required to wear a mask and socially distance.
— Staff Report
