The Bridgewater community will lose one of its most beloved eateries early next year as part of a plan to get a pharmacy back in the town.
The two pharmacy conglomerates left in the state, Walgreens and CVS, have declined to move into the 6,600-person town. The town’s last pharmacy, Bridgewater Pharmacy, had 8,000 customers when it closed in January 2020.
“The town could benefit from a pharmacy, and for many years we had two and now we have none,” Mayor Ted Flory said.
The owner of Sergio’s Pizza, Sergio Coppola, is retiring and has sold the property to the town, which intends to attract a pharmacy and doctor’s office to the site at 425 N. Main St. in Bridgewater.
“Sergio’s has been an important part of the restaurant community in Bridgewater for many, many years,” Flory said. “We certainly will miss him and wish him and his family all the best as they move on to the next phase of their lives.”
Coppola opened Sergio’s Pizza nearly 38 years ago after he and his wife and their young son passed the building while traveling through the small south Rockingham County town.
“I saw Bridgewater, and I said it looks like a nice town,” he said. “I found the building I’m in now, and I said I’m going to open my own pizza place here.”
Though he will miss his customers, Coppola said, the store’s closing will provide the opportunity to bring an important piece of a healthy community back in the form of a pharmacy. Coppola, who now has five kids, said he was approached by the town.
“I say if we gotta help the town that has been helping me all these years, and they’ve been helping me all these years, then yes,” Coppola said of the sale of the property.
The town paid $735,000 for the property, according to town documents. The money came from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Previously, the town conducted a feasibility study to see if it could attract a large grocery store that could also house a pharmacy.
But what’s immediately next after Sergio’s closes in January is still up in the air, according to Flory.
“In the short term, we’re still hoping that a pharmacy will go in there,” Flory said.
Bridgewater has been in talks with Healthy Community Health Centers, formerly known as Harrisonburg Community Health Center, according to Flory.
He said the town could lease the property short-term to a restaurant if getting a pharmacy and doctor’s office is too far off.
Former Bridgewater Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Patrick O’Shea said having a joint doctor’s office and pharmacy is a good idea.
He said the industry is hard for pharmacists, especially independents, who are squeezed by ever-growing health care and insurance conglomerates. O’Shea and his wife now run RX Coffee and More in the former Verona Pharmacy, which was owned by O’Shea’s wife.
Nationwide, 630 rural American communities that had at least one pharmacy in March 2003 had none 15 years later, according to a report from the University of Iowa Center for Rural Policy Analysis.
