The Shenandoah County Extension Office is reminding students who are active in a 4-H or FFA program to apply for the Dairy Scholarship by Sunday, June 4, Shenandoah County extension agent Carol Nansel told the Daily News-Record.
The scholarship was created by the former 4-H Dairy Club and continues to be awarded to students each year through fundraising efforts made by the Shenandoah Community Foundation. One of these efforts is the live auction sale of a gallon of milk from the county fair's grand champion cow.
Nansel, who is as an extension agent in the Shenandoah County office, works with 4-H chapters across the county and helping coordinate the annual scholarship.
"I encourage students to apply," Nansel said, "because it is a great opportunity to start earning for post high school education."
Eligible applicants must reside in Shenandoah County, be active members of a 4-H or FFA chapter and be enrolled in high school, college or vocational program. This year, 13 applicants will be awarded $1,000 each. All applications will be fairly judged by an extension office outside of the state of Virginia.
"Students are able to apply for and win this scholarship year after year," Nansel explained. "Plus, the money stays in the fund until each student needs it, then then check will go directly to the educational institution."
Anyone interested in applying should fill out the google form that can be found on the Shenandoah County Extension's website. For more information, the office can be reached at 540-459-6140.
