MOUNT JACKSON — U.S. Rep. Ben Cline got firsthand accounts of what's going on in crop creation and livestock processing during a visit Wednesday morning to Shenandoah County farmers.
Cline, the Republican representative of the 6th Congressional District, visited Brett Wightman’s family farm and Steve Baker’s Farm Fresh Pork, both in Mount Jackson, to learn more about farmers' concerns before Congress begins rewriting the federal farm bill in 2023. Passed in 2018, the farm bill is revised every five years and addresses 12 sectors of agriculture including commodity prices, nutrition programs and crop insurance.
Wightman, a row crop and beef farmer, hosted his tour with fellow farmers Timmy French, of French Brothers Dairy, Tom Rea of Valley Fertilizer, and Adam Long, of ATL Farms.
Wightman, who also sells farm insurance, told Cline of the importance of having a “safety net” to help farmers who may lose production due to natural disasters and to safeguard against large farm corporations swallowing small farms. Wightman explained that the aspects of the farm bill related to that protection target Midwestern wheat farmers more than Shenandoah Valley corn farmers.
“Right now with incredible volatility on the marketing side and the input side, we just have to know we have some kind of baseline,” Wightman said of having protection.
French explained that farming expenses include soil ingredients like nitrogen, which was $340 a unit last year and is now $6,050; phosphorus, which has increased from $500 to over $1,000; and hot ash, which rose from $342 to over $800.
Attendees also discussed how farmers have stopped growing corn and started growing beans, which are half as expensive. Other discussions centered around farmers not being able to profit off cover crops, which preserve farmland.
Wightman requested a more streamlined loan process through the Farm Storage Facility program to pay for upgrades such as grain storage containers.
The program currently requires a six-month environmental impact study and doesn’t pay a farmer until a project is complete, often leading to a second loan needed until the reimbursement comes in.
“Government’s contributing to the problem rather than contributing to the solution,” Cline noted.
Wightman also shared with Cline his desire to protect farmland from the creation of more solar farms, which have been built on several parcels in the county.
Rising crop farming costs has also impacted Baker's operations, Baker said at Cline's second visit of the day.
Baker, a Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors member, stated it cost him $450,000 to $500,000 to start his business in March 2015, and he purchased used equipment. He couldn’t imagine the cost to start the farm now, as labor wages have increased to $30 an hour, and concrete has increased from $25 a yard to $165.
“The costs of our production has just grown exponentially,” he said.
Baker said his operation can process nearly 10 hogs a day by lunchtime to create about 1,000 pounds of sausage a week. His business has grown to need a van with a freezer to transport products to the farmers market, internal freezer storage, smoker equipment, and a rail system inside the plant to carry meat.
Two farmhands and about five workers at the processing plant make 14 different types of sausage, said Baker, who said he works over 100 hours a week, which recently included a 7 a.m. Tuesday to 2:30 a.m. Wednesday shift.
Getting someone to take over the business and getting young people involved was one of his biggest concerns, he said.
Cline heard him.
“We got to teach them young, develop a love for it and grow up with it, stick with it,” Cline said.
The farm bill is drafted through the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry and the House Committee on Agriculture.
Cline sits on the Appropriations Committee, which will allocate funding based on the bill's provisions. It’s there that Cline will be able to have a say on what initiatives get funded or not, he said.
“It will be my intention to make sure that when we fund agriculture that we fund programs that will help farmers in the Valley,” Cline said.
Following the visits, Cline had lunch at Cave Ridge Vineyards in Mount Jackson before visiting Hill View Farms in Bridgewater as part of his spring agricultural tour.
