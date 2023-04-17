Shenandoah County Public Schools announced the staff recognitions for the 2022-23 school year. Each school may choose a Teacher of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, Team of the Year and Employee of the Year. The division Teacher of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, Team of the Year, and Employee of the Year are selected from these nominees.
The division New Teacher of the Year, Team of the Year, and Employee of the Year are announced in advance of the SCPS Staff Recognition Banquet. The division Teacher of the Year will be announced during the banquet, which will be held on April 20.
The Teachers of the Year for each school are:
- Amanda Curry, Central High School (Woodstock, Virginia)
- Susan Tusing, Honey Run Elementary School (Quicksburg, Virginia)
- Joseph Spory, Mountain View High School (Quicksburg, Virginia)
- Kelly Flora-Brownell, North Fork Middle School (Quicksburg, Virginia)
- Debra Shelton-Raines, Peter Muhlenberg Middle School (Woodstock, Virginia)
- Rayanna Davis, Sandy Hook Elementary School (Strasburg, Virginia)
- Sara Hayes, Strasburg High School (Strasburg, Virginia)
- Christina “Kristi” Carvajal, Signal Knob Middle School (Strasburg, Virginia)
- A. Paje Cross, Triplett Tech (Mount Jackson, Virginia)
- Lydia DiNardo, W.W. Robinson Elementary (Woodstock, Virginia)
The Shenandoah County Public Schools Teacher of the Year will be announced on April 20.
The New Teachers of the Year for each school are:
- Matthew Bush, Central High School
- Madison Farmer, Mountain View High School
- Hailey Lantz, North Fork Middle School
- Allyson Scott, Peter Muhlenberg Middle School
- Kelsey Ross, Sandy Hook Elementary School
- Dawn Martin, Strasburg High School
- Ryan Judy, Triplett Tech
- Deborah Good, W.W. Robinson Elementary School
Ryan Judy of Triplett Tech was selected as the Shenandoah County Public Schools New Teacher of the Year.
The Teams of the Year for each school are:
- Central High School Special Education Teachers: Michael Mandzak, Cyndi Rexroat, Matthew Bush, Jamison Cook, Ashleigh Fletcher, Kenyon Fort, Rowdy Hoover, Lyndsi Pence, and Kayten Stroop
- Honey Run Elementary School Counselors: Jessica Markowitz and Lauren Lewis
- Mountain View High School Cafeteria Staff: Vanessa Souder, Sharon Golladay, Michelle Lutz, Anita Scruggs, Florelisa Murphy, and Miho Ikeyama
- North Fork Middle School Front Office Team: Judy Orndorff, Elizabeth Veverka, Karen Cook, and Angela DeLaughter
- Peter Muhlenberg Middle School Library Staff: Tina Hartwig and Melissa Boies
- Triplett Tech Custodial Staff: Owen Good and Edna Strickler
- Sandy Hook Elementary School Speech Pathologists: Linda Freeman and Melissa Himelright
- Strasburg High School Special Education Department: Janice Bane, Alyssa Bane Owens, Allison Martin, Sarah Bickel, Jennifer Cook, Esther Howard, Katie Norris, Katie Cadle, Paula Cooper, and Andrea Doehler
- Signal Knob Middle School Cafeteria Staff: Rachel Hudson, Rachel Zarrella, Elizabeth Hernandez, and Misty Wargo
- W.W. Robinson Elementary School Child Study Team: Tiffany Dellinger, Jessica Wall, Ana Carreno, and Denise Chamberlain
Shenandoah County Public Schools Team of the Year was awarded to the Mountain View High School Cafeteria Staff: Vanessa Souder, Sharon Golladay, Michelle Lutz, Anita Scruggs, Florelisa Murphy, and Miho Ikeyama.
The Employees of the Year for each school are:
- Sarah DiNardo, Secretary, Central High School
- Elena Green, Paraprofessional, Honey Run Elementary School
- Wendy Poole, Guidance Secretary, Mountain View High School
- Jay Ross, Head Custodian, North Fork Middle School
- Kimberly Price, Head Custodian, Peter Muhlenberg Middle School
- Amanda Fox, Paraprofessional, Sandy Hook Elementary School
- Emily Wymer, School Secretary, Strasburg High School
- Nancy Crabill, Head Custodian, Signal Knob Middle School
- Anna (Barb) Neff, Paraprofessional, Triplett Tech
- Adrianne Burner, School Secretary, W.W. Robinson Elementary
The Shenandoah County Public Schools Employee of the Year award went to Emily Wymer, School Secretary, Strasburg High School.
Superintendent Melody Sheppard said, “Our teachers and staff are incredible, and we are so pleased to be able to recognize their service to Shenandoah County Public Schools. They work hard to ensure that our students have the instruction and support they need to be successful. We appreciate all that our teachers and staff do for our students and families each and every day.”
