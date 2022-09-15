WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to amend its voluntary settlement agreement with New Market that will allow the town to potentially add housing on 100 acres just outside the town limits.
The voluntary settlement agreement, passed in 2012, established growth areas on over 1,700 acres outside New Market’s borders that can be incorporated by the town for residential or commercial growth. The town sought an amendment to the agreement that would transfer 100 acres on the southeastern edge of the town from agriculture to residential use so that the town can grow.
New Market Town Manager Todd Walters told supervisors in August that some developers have approached the town, with one proposal calling for 300 units on the 100 acres. He said the town doesn’t necessarily want to add 300 residential units, and it is just a concept.
Board members Josh Stephens, Brad Pollack, Steven Baker, Tim Taylor, Dennis Morris and Chair Karl Roulston attended Tuesday’s meeting.
Supervisors approved the amendment by a 5-1 vote, with Pollack the lone dissenter.
Stephens emphasized that the board was only considering an amendment to the agreement that would allow New Market to explore potential growth.
“We’re not approving a 300-unit development,” Stephens said. “If that’s what New Market wishes to do and explore moving forward, we need to at least consider an amendment to this VSA.”
Baker supported proceeding but said officials should be careful with the process if the county wants to remain focused on agriculture. Pollack agreed, saying that most residents want agricultural land to remain as is.
“I’m not seeing how a vote for this is what our constituents want us to be doing right now,” Pollack said. “A vote for this tonight is a vote in the direction of Frederick County, which is building a thousand houses per year.”
New Market Mayor Larry Bompiani told the supervisors the town would have to go through many public hearings before proceeding with development projects.
“We are ready to grow,” he said. “Give us a chance.”
Pollack responded by saying, “I don’t believe your constituents want this.”
Bompiani said, “Well, we’ll find out in the public hearings. All we ask is for that vote.”
Roulston agreed with the notion that most residents want to preserve the county’s agricultural roots. He added that voting on the agreement is not leading Shenandoah into a Frederick County lifestyle.
“I think we need to have the discussions, and I support considering an amendment to the VSA because I think it gives the towns the chance that they need to develop,” he said.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors approved a resolution regarding the use of American Recovery Act funds in the Municipal Utility Relief Program, which the state established to recover lost revenue from unpaid water and sewer bills during the pandemic. Edinburg applied to the state for financial assistance with this program. For the town to receive the funds, the supervisors had to execute a certification that the town is receiving these funds and that the county will act as a fiscal agent. The board unanimously adopted the resolution.
The Board of Supervisors will meet next at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.