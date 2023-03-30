SHENANDOAH — A Page County school went on lockdown Thursday "due to a report of a suspicious individual in the community," according to division officials.
During a press conference Thursday afternoon outside Shenandoah Elementary School, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said an individual called the school at 10:32 a.m. and reported that "there was possibly a male with a gun on his side across from the school."
School faculty then called 911, Cubbage said, and indicated the same concern. At 10:38 a.m., sheriff's deputies, Luray, Stanley, Shenandoah, and Virginia State police officers, Shenandoah National Park rangers, and conservation police responded to the school.
At the same time, a school teacher pushed an emergency button on the LifeSpot — an active threat mitigation app — sending an alert that there was a threat at the school building, Cubbage said.
When police arrived, an immediate sweep of the school began, Cubbage said. Children and staff were moved to the auditorium, and there were no reported injuries.
"After a thorough investigation, it was determined that no gun was ever present," Cubbage said. "What appeared to be a holster was actually a knife sheath located on the individual's side."
An investigation revealed that Thomas Benjamin Loving, 46, had a knife on his side, Cubbage said.
As a result of the police investigation and in consultation with Page County Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Cave, Loving was charged with one count of possession of a knife on school property.
The charge is a class 1 misdemeanor. Cubbage said additional charges may be pending, as the investigation is ongoing.
Page County Superintendent Antonia Fox said Shenandoah Elementary School went on lockdown at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The school dismissed early at 12:30 p.m.
No other Page County schools implemented lockdown procedures, and the incident was isolated to the Shenandoah school area, according to Fox.
Both Fox and Cubbage commended the students and teachers' actions for their calm demeanor and responsiveness during the lockdown.
Fox thanked law enforcement for their assistance, and the staff, students and families of the school "for their calm response and for listening carefully to the instructions of law enforcement."
She said there are no additional known threats at this time, but Page County schools will have additional police presence on Friday. Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed to students Friday.
"We recognize that today was stressful and scary for many of us, and we are all very aware of the importance of keeping our schools safe and secure. Our participation today and our preparations that we had ensure that school staff and students knew what to do in the event of an emergency, and today they followed those procedures," Fox said.
