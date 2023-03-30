This story will be updated.
SHENANDOAH -- A Page County school went on lockdown Thursday "due to a report of a suspicious individual in the community," according to division officials.
Page County Superintendent Antonia Fox said Shenandoah Elementary School went on lockdown at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
All students are safe, Fox said, and the school dismissed early at 12:30 p.m.
No other Page County schools implemented lockdown procedures, and the incident is isolated to the Shenandoah school area, according to Fox.
