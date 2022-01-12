The lawsuit against Shenandoah Growers accusing the firm of racial discrimination against white workers has come to a close.
The plaintiff, former Harrisonburg packinghouse manager John Bandy, and the farming company with locations in the Valley reached a settlement on Dec. 15, and the case was dismissed on Monday, according to U.S. District Court documents.
Bandy, of Roanoke County, could not be reached for comment, and his representatives at Strelka Employment Law in Roanoke did not return requests for comment Tuesday.
Shenandoah Growers declined an interview with the Daily News-Record on Tuesday, but provided a statement by email that said: “The matter has been resolved and the lawsuit has been dismissed with prejudice.”
When a case is dismissed with prejudice, the same claim can’t be brought to court again.
Shenandoah Growers was represented by Williams Mullen, a large law firm based in Richmond.
The terms of the settlement were not publicly available, and requests to the parties for the terms of the settlement were unanswered.
A trial by jury had been set for the case for Oct. 26 to 28 in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.
Bandy alleged he was fired for claiming whites were discriminated against at Shenandoah Growers north of Harrisonburg. Bandy filed the lawsuit on May 7.
Shenandoah Growers denied the allegations and said Bandy was fired because of profit loss.
Bandy had 37 years of relevant work experience when he was hired to oversee the Shenandoah Growers Harrisonburg packinghouse in February 2019, according to the lawsuit. After starting work, he was approached by two white, English-speaking workers, according to the lawsuit.
“The Caucasian, white, English-speaking employees informed Mr. Bandy that there was a pattern and practice of Caucasian, white, English-speaking employees being terminated, or constructively discharged, in favor of Latino, Spanish-speaking individuals,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit states Bandy went to human resources in March 2019 to discuss what he had seen since he started at the company.
Bandy claims the director of HR cited another supervisor who had said “it was best to hire Hispanic women because they’re harder workers [than Caucasian employees].”
After hearing this, Bandy began weekly trainings with supervisors to reduce discrimination, according to the lawsuit.
On June 7, 2019, Bandy took formal disciplinary action against a supervisor, claiming discriminatory and abusive language directed at a subordinate worker, according to the lawsuit.
A week later, Bandy was called into HR and fired, according to the lawsuit. Shenandoah Growers cited “profit decline” and no probability of improvement. In addition, according to the lawsuit, “supervisory staff indicated a loss in faith in [Bandy’s] ability to lead.”
On July 6, the company filed a response to Bandy’s lawsuit.
“During the plaintiff’s .... tenure as GM of the Harrisonburg packinghouse, the packinghouse’s productivity and efficiency declined to such a degree that it correlated to over $600,000 in additional expenses,” the response states.
