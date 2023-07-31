WASHINGTON, D.C. — The creation of a new national scenic area is even closer than before since Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced on Thursday, July 27, that legislation regarding the proposed Shenandoah Mountain National Scenic Area was reintroduced as the "Shenandoah Mountain Act of 2023," which would designate more than 92,000 acres within the George Washington National Forest.
According to a press release, the bill — if enacted — would preserve more than 150 miles of trails on the western edge of the Shenandoah Valley. Last year's version of the bill did the same and allowed forest visitors to continue enjoying lands as they do today, while prohibiting logging and industrial development like gas drilling and pipeline construction.
"This bill is the product of 20 years of collaborative work from an incredibly diverse group of local conservationists, recreation groups, timber industry representatives, hunters, and anglers," Friends of Shenandoah Mountain Co-Chair Thomas Jenkins said. "Over that time, people with different outlooks on forest management came together and agreed that this exceptional place deserves the permanent protection that a National Scenic Area will provide."
More than 400 local businesses, organizations, and faith groups — who recognize the immense benefits the new designation will have on nearby communities — endorsed the proposal. Rockingham County, the City of Harrisonburg, the City of Staunton and Augusta County also endorsed and the designation even came recommended by the U.S. Forest Service.
According to the Southern Environmental Law Center, the Shenandoah Mountain National Scenic Area would also include four Wilderness Areas, totaling around 28,000 acres of new Wilderness, which would have the highest level of protection public lands can receive. Wilderness Areas are popular among people in the South, and a recent study showed 88 percent of Southerners surveyed said they support more Wilderness designations.
The status of S.2630 — A bill to establish the Shenandoah Mountain National Scenic Area in the State of Virginia — can be viewed online at https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/2630?s=1&r=1.
(1) comment
The article states: "More than 400 local businesses, organizations, and faith groups — who recognize the immense benefits the new designation will have on nearby communities." I would like to see a list of the "immense benefits."
