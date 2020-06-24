Starting today, Shenandoah National Park will be accepting campground reservations for the 2020 season, which concludes during the fall.
Reservations can be made at Mathews Arm, Big Meadows, Loft Mountain or Dundo campgrounds by calling (877) 444-6777, or visiting recreation.gov. Reservations can be made from two days in advance to six months in advance.
Sally Hurlbert, management specialist at SNP, said the Lewis Mountain Campground will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the entire season, while other campsites may be available at the same standard.
Fees for each campground vary, but typically range from $15 to $20 per night.
Hurlbert said entrance fees to the park could also be paid in advance by purchasing a digital pass at https://www.recreation.gov/sitepass/74293?q=Shenandoah%20National%20Park%20Digital%20Pass.
An annual pass to Shenandoah National Park costs $55 and lasts for 12 months. A private vehicle pass is $30, a motorcycle pass is $25 and an individual pass if $15 -- all lasting a duration of seven days.
There are three days that will have waived entrance days for the rest of the year, including Aug. 25, Sept. 26 and Nov. 11.
-- Staff Report
