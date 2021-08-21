Like any United States national park, Shenandoah National Park puts 80% of all fees collected from visitors toward making improvements as outlined under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.
In the last few years, fees have been used toward maintaining Skyline Drive, adding new parking options at Old Rag and improving campground sites.
Some improvements cannot be made, however, with the fees allocated, which has led to the consideration of increasing fees over the next two years — but not without public input.
Now until Sept. 16, individuals will be able to provide feedback on the park’s proposed fee increases for campground nightly fees and backcountry camping permits, as well as establishing a pilot project for Old Rag Mountain visitor access.
The proposal does not include increasing entrance fees.
In a press release, Claire Comer, with Shenandoah National Park, stated money collected at entrance stations, campgrounds and through other user fees support a “great deal of work that would not otherwise be possible.” By increasing certain fees, additional improvements can be made at the park.
“Shenandoah National Park will use the increased revenue to fund projects and services that will benefit the visitor and contribute to the protection of Shenandoah’s natural and cultural resources,” said SNP Superintendent Pat Kenney in a press release.
The first proposal is increasing the campground nightly fee to $30 at all locations. The park currently charges $15 to $20. Fees for group campsites that accommodate up to 25 people are proposed to increase to $75.
Comer said in a press release the campground fee increases will provide “needed revenue to maintain and improve campgrounds.”
Backcountry camping permits will range from $20 to $30. Comer said the permit, which will be accessible online through the recreation.gov website once implemented, will allow park staff to track and understand backcountry use to improve visitor experience.
Comer said the system is expected to launch between 2022 and 2023.
The final proposal focuses on establishing a pilot project for Old Rag Mountain visitor access through a new online ticketing system. The system will require Old Rag visitors to get daily reservations in advance to help manage crowds for most of the year.
Comer said there will be a minimal $1 to $2 processing fee during the pilot project duration, which is projected to begin in March 2022.
To receive further information, Comer said the public can attend one of two virtual presentations on Aug. 24 and Aug. 26. To sign up for the virtual presentation, visit the park’s website.
On Friday, Shenandoah National Park announced on Twitter that streams and rivers in the park have been closed to fishing due to low stream flows and high water temperatures.
"Despite the recent rainfall, streams and groundwater conditions have not recovered sufficiently," the Tweet read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.