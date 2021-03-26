Shenandoah National Park is beginning to open park facilities for the spring season, including visitor centers, campgrounds and lodges.
As of Wednesday, the Dickey Ridge Visitor Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Tuesdays. The Byrd Visitor Center will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no indoor exhibits or films available at either center.
The Lewis Mountain Campground, picnic grounds, cabins and camp store opened Thursday. The Big Meadows Campground and picnic grounds will open today. The Mathews Arm Campground, Loft Mountain Campground and Dundo Group Campground is expected to open on May 5.
Skyland Resort and Big Meadows Wayside open today, followed by Elkwallow Wayside, Big Meadows Lodge and Loft Mountain Wayside in April.
All facilities will be opened by the end of May.
For more information, visit Shenandoah National Park’s website.
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.