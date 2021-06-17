The Shenandoah Valley Technology Council has announced the winners of the Tech Nite 21 awards.
Shenandoah County Public Schools took home the Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk's Innovation In K-12 Education award, while Traipse Inc.'s My Local Token won the GreeneHurlocker's Innovation in Emerging Business award.
Shentel's Dr. Noftsinger Leadership award was won by Pam Carter, while Virginia Eagle Distributing won Dynamic Aviation's Innovation In Utilization award.
The SVTC's Innovation In Higher Education award went to Shenandoah University ESports, while a collaboration between withSimplicity and James Madison University's X-Labs took home the Center For Innovative Technology's Innovation In Development award.
JMU's College of Integrated Science and Engineering Innovation In Community Impact award was won by Pale Fire Helps.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.