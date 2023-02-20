SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Author David Muchow was so fascinated with Shepherdstown when he visited that he incorporated it into his book “The 7 Secret Keys to Startup Success.”
While the book is a bestselling entrepreneurship nonfiction work, Muchow cleverly folds in an exciting fictional spy story where characters meet in the Blue Moon Café.
Muchow shared that a couple of years ago, when he and his wife, who reside in Arlington, were touring the Jefferson County, W.Va. area, they stopped in at the Blue Moon.
“Think Tuscany,” Muchow touted saying that the best table in the house in in the café’s garden.
“The 7 Secret Keys to Startup Success” provides information to assist business owners in developing their companies, providing detailed step-by-step what-to-do and what-not-to-do advice.
“Often those starting new businesses don’t usually know what to do and not to do,” Muchow said when he visited Shepherdstown last week. “Often what not to do is just as important.”
The book is based on Muchow’s experience in assisting companies over the years. He is managing partner at Muchowlaw and a 30-year business expert, serial entrepreneur, corporate lawyer and inventor who has advised hundreds of businesses.
Muchow teaches law, business and entrepreneurship at the Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University and has helped turn ideas into publicly traded companies.
His current book, copies of which he provided to members of the Shepherdstown Town Council when appearing at their meeting last week, not only provides valuable business information, but is fun to read with the built-in CIA adventure featuring characters such as Scooter Magee and hit man Cold Fingers Gelato.
The book provides practical information along with the adventure story to assist growing businesses in hopes they avoid business-killing mistakes. It has, according to Muchow, critical legal information one could usually only get by hiring an attorney.
In conjunction with the book, Muchow is working with Dean Ben Martz and professor Jim Dovel at Shepherd University’s School of Business on a student-based project to create a fun, entrepreneurship workbook to go along with ‘The 7 Secret Keys to Startup Success.’ The students will design, create and illustrate the workbook that will then be a companion to the volume.
The book, an Amazon bestseller, is available at Amazon, book stores including Four Season Books, via Kindle and on audio.
For more information about the book and its connection to Shepherdstown, visit https://www.davidmuchowauthor.com/shepherdstown-featured-in-best-seller/.
