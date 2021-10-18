Brandon Shields, a former Turner Ashby High School varsity boys basketball coach and English teacher, is under investigation by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
Shields "is subject to an ongoing criminal investigation," Hutcheson said.
He said the investigation into Shields began on Sept. 13 but he could not release what the investigation is in regards to.
"It's active and ongoing at this time, and there's no details we're able to release," Hutcheson said.
Shields has not been arrested, and no charges have been filed, according to Hutcheson.
The Daily News-Record tried to call Shields Friday, but his number had been changed or disconnected.
Shields resigned from Turner Ashby "effective immediately" on Oct. 4, according to an email sent by Turner Ashby first-year athletic director Donnie Coleman to media outlets.
The south Rockingham County high school did not provide a reason for Shields' resignation, and Shields did not respond to texts sent by the Daily News-Record on Oct. 4.
Shields was named Turner Ashby's varsity basketball coach on June 9, 2020. He was a standout guard while he was a student there and, in 2003, helped lead the team to its most recent district and regional championships.
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said he could not comment on the investigation into Shields.
"In a case like this, when it involves personnel, we don't comment until law enforcement has something to share," Scheikl said.
He said when staff is presented with rumors or concerns, RCPS conducts an investigation.
"When people bring concerns to us, we take a look at them and when we think they need to be taken a look at by law enforcement, we let them know," Scheikl said.
"We step back until that process is complete," Scheikl said.
Rockingham County School Board Chair Renee Reed could not be reached for comment, and Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst also declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
