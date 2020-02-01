Applications for the 2020 Environmental Quality Incentives Program have opened, with the last day to sign up being Feb. 28.
The program is a part of the Natural Resources Conservation Service and offers financial assistance for working lands.
“EQIP is our premier program for working with farmers and landowners to help them get conservation practices installed on the land that they manage and farm,” said Cory Guilliams, district conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The program is available for crop and livestock producers, as well as forest landowners. It also includes special provisions for assistance to new farmers, military veterans and historically underserved farmers, according to Barbara Bowen, public affairs specialist for USDA.
“An advance payment option allows eligible applicants to receive as much as 50% of their funding before beginning implementation of conservation practices — a potential lifeline for many farmers,” Bowen said.
With the advance payment option, underserved producers can start their stewardship journeys and get higher payment rates for the practices they install.
NRCS will accept applications for livestock, cropland and forestry fund pools with additional special initiatives available, including: American Black Duck Initiative, Conservation Activity Plans, Eastern Hellbender, Golden-winged Warbler, High Tunnel System, Longleaf Pine, National Water Quality Initiative, Northern Bobwhite in Pine Savannahs, Northern Bobwhite in Working Grasslands, On-Farm Energy, Organic and StrikeForce.
Applicants without farm records established with the Farm Service Agency will not be considered for ranking. The applicant’s name, address and tax identification number must all match IRS income tax records.
For questions, contact Guilliams at 540-534-3048.
