A Singers Glen man was killed Friday after being struck by a vehicle, according to a Monday press release.
According to the Virginia State Police, Isaac M. Stepp, 90, was attempting to cross the street in the 9600 block of Turleytown Road in Singers Glen when he was struck by a 1998 Ford Ranger heading south at 1:52 p.m.
Stepp was flown to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he died, according to VSP.
The driver of the Ford, whose name was not released, was uninjured in the crash. Police say the vehicle was unable to avoid Stepp.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.