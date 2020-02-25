BRIDGEWATER — Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater has nearly completed its sixth hangar, according to Michael Stoltzfus, the company president and CEO.
“We have too many airplanes that are sitting outside at the moment,” Stoltzfus said in a Monday interview at the Dynamic Aviation property on Airport Road. “We have a tendency to add hangars, then over time, the business grows and we end up with airplanes that we want to have inside.”
The 33,000-square-foot hangar will initially house Dynamic Aviation’s “legacy fleet,” Stoltzfus said, along with some of the company’s operational fleet.
But after about two years, the hangar will be used for the storage of the historic aircraft and long-term storage of operational aircraft.
The new hangar will not create any new jobs, but will free up space in other hangars, where most of the work is done, he said.
“That’s a definite benefit to this,” Stoltzfus said.
Dynamic Aviation has hired a new employee every day for the past 60 days, according to Stoltzfus.
“We expect [hiring] to continue for at least two more months, but that’s unrelated,” he said.
The county firm owns more than 140 aircraft, according to its website, and a handful of historic airplanes, such as the first airplane to be called Air Force One, a Lockheed four propeller aircraft.
The legacy fleet is spread out across several hangars, according to Stoltzfus, and includes a Douglas DC-3, a North American T-6, a Stearman, a Piper Cub and a Beechcraft 18, in addition to the first Air Force One.
Some of these aircraft will call the new hangar home in roughly two to three weeks after the finishing touches are made to the space, he said.
The idea for the new hangar was first thought up about five years ago, and over the past several years Dynamic Aviation began planning and obtaining approval for the project, according to Stoltzfus.
“It’s kind of the next hangar in the continued growth of our campus,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.