Registration is now open for the fifth annual Skyline Literacy Golfing for Literacy Tournament.
The tournament will take place Sept. 17 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
The tournament is an 18-hole, four-member team tournament. Play is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. All proceeds benefit Skyline Literacy.
Registration can be made by phone at 540-433-0505 or online at www.skylineliteracy.org and on the event's Facebook page.
Skyline Literacy is seeking additional sponsors for the event.
— Staff Report
