Slovenian plastics manufacturer SIBO GROUP will establish its U.S. headquarters in Harrisonburg, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
The company will establish a manufacturing site at 810 N. Main St. with an investment of $2.6 million. It will create 24 jobs.
The company is leasing 12,000 square-feet from partner company Montibello Packaging, according to City Economic Development Director Brian Shull.
SIBO GROUP builds caps and closures for bottles produced by Montibello Packaging, according to Shull.
"They've already worked with Montibello [Packaging] for awhile so this an opportunity for them to start manufacturing in the U.S. and supply many of their U.S. customers," Shull said.
SIBO GROUP was founded in 1967 with plastic closures for cosmetic products. The company now produces over 5 billion pieces annually and has 300 customers across the globe in more than 65 countries, according to the press release.
“SIBO GROUP decided to establish its first U.S. production facility in Harrisonburg and to commit our production resources to Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley due to the welcoming culture, strategic geographical position, investment-friendly state incentives, advanced infrastructure, economically active and innovative population, highly-qualified human capital, and tradition of industrial manufacturing,” said Mat Zakotnik, CEO of SIBO USA, in the press release. “Our global team analyzed potential investment opportunities across the U.S., and we concluded that Virginia and Harrisonburg offer the best deal for our mutual success, not only in the form of market expansion opportunities for SIBO USA, but also by providing unprecedented local job creation potential, inclusive local community, and long-term corporate partnership.”
THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING
